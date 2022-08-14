Farah Khan’s goes on a dinner date with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ girl gang

August 14, 2022 12:21:22 pm
Filmmaker Farah Khan on Saturday night gave glimpses of her dinner date with the girl gang of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh.
Farah shared pictures on Instagram stories, and wrote, “Good friends and great food.” Sharing one more picture, she wrote, “well fed and well red”, because the picture is clicked with a background with red lighting.
In other pictures shared by Farah, we can also see actors Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, and Avinash Gowariker.
Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor shared pictures from the dinner night with their friends on Instagram too.
Subscriber Only Stories
After the super success of the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the three main ladies of the show are now preparing for the release of the show’s second season. It’ll stream on Netflix from September 2. The streaming platform announced the release date of the show’s second season, on social media.
Sharing their excitement for the show, Bhavana Posted a new poster of the show on Instagram, and wrote, “About time we bring back the spice in your lives. The fabulous BFFs of Bollywood are back with twice the glamour and 4 times the fun!” Neelam Kothari, on the other hand, wrote, “We’re back to give you a glimpse of how we slay every day! Who else is ready to step into the inner circle of gossip and glam?!” Maheep wrote, “Things are about to get✨ FABULOUS ✨so here’s your exclusive invite back into the inner circle!”
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is directed by Uttam Domale, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig for Netflix.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
