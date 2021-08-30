‘You talk of nepotism and then look at photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Kareena Kapoor’s son’: Farah Khan

Director-choreographer Farah Khan will be the next guest for Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, a platform where celebrities hit back at social media trolls. In the latest teaser, a rather brazen and no-nonsense Farah Khan decides to fight off haters, who comment on her weight, films, and family. The promo begins with her saying that everyone with a phone these days, is a critic. “Everyone knows everything about films,” she says sarcastically.

She also referred to the flak she still receives for her film Tees Maar Khan, and that she blocks anyone who brings it up. “Bhai ab 10 saal ho chuke, ab tu aage badh (It has been 10 years, move on),” she says. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif released in 2010 and was a dud at the box office.

Farah says that she gets slammed online even if she says ‘hello’, with trolls asking why she did not choose to say ‘namaste’ or ‘salaam’. She then reads out a troll comment about her triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar: “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” She hit back, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).”

Farah also discussed the fractious topic of nepotism in Bollywood.”Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ki beti (Suhana Khan) ki photo, ya Kareena ka bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture),” she says.

Farah also recalled an incident wherein she mistook Ed Sheeran’s songs to be funeral music. “I was shouting at the DJ, ‘Mayyat ke gaane kyun baja raha hai (Why are you playing funeral songs)’,” she said, adding that he told her, “Ma’am, Ed Sheeran ke gaane hai (Ma’am these are Ed Sheeran songs).”

Pinch, hosted by Arbaaz Khan, airs weekly on Zee 5.