Farah Khan wishes husband Shirish Kunder on birthday with throwback photos: ‘So annoying that he still looks like a boy’

Farah Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to wish husband Shirish Kunder on his birthday. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker shared a throwback picture in which a young Farah is seen posing with Shirish.
Along with the picture, Farah wrote that she is never going to let her husband Shirish go. “Too bad .. i m never letting you go😂 happy birthday @shirishkunder (pics 2&3 will explain why) ♥️♥️♥️,” Farah captioned the post in which she also shared two photos that featured her kids and Shirish.
Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder, who got married in 2004, welcomed their triplets — one son and two daughters – in 2008.
Later in the day, Farah shared a selfie on her Instagram stories. “Happy birthday husband Shirish Kunder. Your birthday gift is that I will be away next week,” she wrote over the photo. In another story, she posted a photo of the “birthday boy” and remarked that Shirish has stopped ageing. Farah wrote, “Sooo annoying that he still looks like a boy.”
Besides Farah, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sania Mirza also wished Shirish on his birthday.
Of late, Farah Khan has been keeping her fans engaged by sharing throwback photos. On Friday, she shared a photo featuring a young Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai. Farah captioned the photo, “#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought.. p.s- @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had cm straight frm devdas shoot thus the sindoor 😄 n rare pic of @karanjohar in non designer clothes 😜 @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee.”
On the work front, Farah is currently seen on The Khatra Khatra Show.
