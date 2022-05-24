scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Farah Khan wishes husband Shirish Kunder on birthday with throwback photos: ‘So annoying that he still looks like a boy’

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder got married in 2004. They have three kids.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 3:27:19 pm
farah khan with shirish kunderFarah Khan celebrated Shirish Kunder's birthday. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Farah Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to wish husband Shirish Kunder on his birthday. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker shared a throwback picture in which a young Farah is seen posing with Shirish.

Along with the picture, Farah wrote that she is never going to let her husband Shirish go. “Too bad .. i m never letting you go😂 happy birthday @shirishkunder (pics 2&3 will explain why) ♥️♥️♥️,” Farah captioned the post in which she also shared two photos that featured her kids and Shirish.

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder, who got married in 2004, welcomed their triplets — one son and two daughters – in 2008.

Later in the day, Farah shared a selfie on her Instagram stories. “Happy birthday husband Shirish Kunder. Your birthday gift is that I will be away next week,” she wrote over the photo. In another story, she posted a photo of the “birthday boy” and remarked that Shirish has stopped ageing. Farah wrote, “Sooo annoying that he still looks like a boy.”

Aishwarya Rai's Rs 1500 modelling bill from 1992 unearthed, she looks unrecognisable in photoshoot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Besides Farah, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sania Mirza also wished Shirish on his birthday.

Check out Farah Khan’s post:

Of late, Farah Khan has been keeping her fans engaged by sharing throwback photos. On Friday, she shared a photo featuring a young Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai. Farah captioned the photo, “#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought.. p.s- @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had cm straight frm devdas shoot thus the sindoor 😄 n rare pic of @karanjohar in non designer clothes 😜 @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee.”

When Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan if he could act before Main Hoon Na: 'Was sort of disturbed by that question'

On the work front, Farah is currently seen on The Khatra Khatra Show.

