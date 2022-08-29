Farah Khan wishes her ‘guru’ Michael Jackson on birth anniversary: ‘Turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller’

It is controversial but influential musician Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary today. On the occasion of his birthday, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a birthday post for her ‘guru’.

“My guru.. turning point of my life happened when i saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday #michealjackson .. #inspiration ♥️ #kingofpop,” read the caption of a throwback snap featuring Khan alongside Jackson.

Farah Khan’s fans quickly flooded the comments section of the photo. One person wrote, “Wow, so lucky.” Yet another user mentioned in a comment, “Happiest birthday, legend.”

On the work front, Farah Khan was last seen in the TV show The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by real-life couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.