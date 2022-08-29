Farah Khan wishes her ‘guru’ Michael Jackson on birth anniversary: ‘Turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller’

It is controversial but influential musician Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary today. On the occasion of his birthday, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a birthday post for her ‘guru’.
“My guru.. turning point of my life happened when i saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday #michealjackson .. #inspiration ♥️ #kingofpop,” read the caption of a throwback snap featuring Khan alongside Jackson.
View this post on Instagram
Farah Khan’s fans quickly flooded the comments section of the photo. One person wrote, “Wow, so lucky.” Yet another user mentioned in a comment, “Happiest birthday, legend.”
On the work front, Farah Khan was last seen in the TV show The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by real-life couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.