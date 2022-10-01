Farah Khan vouches to fulfill an old promise made to Simi Garewal, it involves a song with Shah Rukh Khan

Actor and host Simi Garewal recently shared an unseen clip from her show Rendezvous With Simi Grewal featuring actor-choreographer Farah Khan. In the clip, Simi can be heard saying that she will work in Farah’s film if Shah Rukh Khan is in the same scene with her. While that film never happened, Farah reposted Simi’s clip and said she will start working on her promise now.

In the video, Farah asks the veteran actor to do her film. Replying positively, Simi then lays down her condition. She asks Farah, “As long as I am with Shah Rukh. Do I have a shot with him? That’s a condition.” To this, Farah replies in the affirmative. She adds that they will have a song together as well.

To this, Simi asks, “How can I have a song with Shah Rukh!” and Farah further teases her by saying, “He will twirl you”. Simi posted this throwback clip and captioned it, “RENDEZVOUS GEMS! She offered. I bargained. I set my terms & conditions.. to no avail..It didn’t happen(It’s another matter that I was not in town)..but STILL..

Farah U OWE ME!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

Farah was quick to repost it in her stories and she wrote,” Making you do a romantic song with #iamsrk”.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder reposted a post by Simi Garewal. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhankunder) Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder reposted a post by Simi Garewal. (Photo: Instagram/farahkhankunder)

The filmmaker and Shah Rukh have worked together several times. Shah Rukh was the lead actor in Farah’s debut directorial Main Hoon Na and later in Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.