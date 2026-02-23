‘John Abraham called after kaand’: Ranveer Allahabadia reveals names of 5 stars who stood by him after India’s Got Latent row

Ranveer Allahbadia opened up about the difficult phase when his podcast was halted temporarily following the court intervention after Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent controversy.

Inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s home in Farah Khan's vlogInside Ranveer Allahbadia’s home: Farah Khan reveals he is Hrithik Roshan's neighbour. (Pic: Farah Khan/YT)
Farah Khan visited podcaster and internet personality Ranveer Allahbadia’s home in her latest vlog. During the interaction, Ranveer opened up about the difficult phase when his podcast was halted temporarily following the court intervention after Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent controversy, which he kept on referring as ‘kaand’.

As Farah entered the house, it opened into a large dining-cum-drawing room. Taking in the luxury apartment, Farah quipped to her cook Dilip, “He got such a big house by doing podcast. How big a house can we get if we also start a podcast.” The house’s drawing room is furnished with a giant blue sofa facing a large television. However, the highlight of the apartment is the sprawling balcony, which is decked with lush plants and cosy sofas. Meanwhile, the dining area is kept minimal and functional, featuring a grey-and-beige dining set.

Inside Ranveer Allahbadia's home. (Pic: Farah Khan/YT)

Ranveer then took Farah to his podcast room where he records episodes for The Ranveer Show. Farah described the room as “iconic” and went on to ask Ranveer if the India’s Got Latent controversy had happened while he was staying in the same house. “Ye kand kab hua tha?” she asked. Ranveer maintained that while the house had been lucky for him, it had also seen both the highs and lows of his career.

Ranveer later showed Farah his bedroom, which has a separate entry and words like “Joy,” “Providence,” and “Blessing” written on the wall. The bedroom follows a minimalist design, with a simple bed offering a clear view of the balcony. Farah complimented Ranveer on the cleanliness of the house, after which he explained how a lamp is always kept lit in his bedroom to cleanse the energy of the room.

Inside Ranveer Allahbadia's home. (Pic: Farah Khan/YT)

Ranveer also gave Farah a tour of his walk-in closet, neatly displaying his jackets, clothes, and accessories. During the visit, he even gifted one of his goggles to Dilip.

During the interaction, Ranveer professed to being a big fan of Farah Khan’s directorial Tees Maar Khan. The film, however, had flopped upon its release. Talking about it, Farah said, “Jab release hue thi tab band baja di thi. I asked myself, ‘How can I go so wrong?’ Because I found it so funny. Now Gen Z is appreciating it.”

Farah also asked Ranveer about the aftermath of the India’s Got Latent controversy, when his distasteful comment led to multiple cases being filed against him and his podcast being halted. Speaking about the same, Ranveer said, “My podcast was stopped after that, I had to bear a lot. I just pray from God to just return me my work. I just wanted opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot.”

Ranveer further shared how John Abraham and several Indian cricketers reached out to him during that time. Farah told Ranveer, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work.” He responded, “John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media. Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also called me during that time.”

