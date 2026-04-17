Farah Khan tours Manoj Tiwari’s MP house in Delhi: Mini farm, rooms named after states, outdoor gym

Farah Khan recently visited the official residence of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari in Delhi, accompanied by her longtime cook Dilip. The duo was warmly received by the MP, who personally welcomed them and gave them a tour of his uniquely designed home, where each room is named after a state or city. Speaking about his residence, Manoj said, “I am at the most unique address in India,” hinting at the iconic 11 Murti. He added with a smile, “Now that you are here, I will show you the Kashmir of our house.”

An excited Farah asked where it was, to which Manoj explained, “The rooms in our house are named after different states and cities.”

They began with the “Kashmir” room, featuring a yellow sofa set, awards, decorative pieces, and Madhubani paintings on the walls. Explaining the name, Manoj shared, “When this room was being made, I was on a tour to Srinagar. When I returned, CPWD handed it over to me, so I decided to name it Kashmir.”

Room Ranthambore. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Room Ranthambore. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Curious, Farah asked what other “states” existed in the house. Manoj replied, “Ranthambore, Patna, Benaras.”

Next, they visited the “Ranthambore” room—a cozy sitting area with light grey sofas and cushions in shades of blue and pink, adorned with photographs, including some with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Manoj explained, “We had a brainstorming meeting in Ranthambore with friends from Delhi about what improvements could be made. When I returned, this room was handed over to me, so I named it after Ranthambore.”

Room Lokhandwala. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Room Lokhandwala. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah jokingly asked if there was a room named after Paris. Laughing, Manoj replied, “No, but we do have Mumbai—Lokhandwala.” During the tour, Farah met Manoj’s wife, Surbhi, greeting her warmly. “I was planning to call her Surbhi ji, but she’s so young—I will just call you Surbhi,” she said.

They then explored the “Lokhandwala” room, designed with off-white sofas and a harmonium placed on a side table—where Manoj, also a singer, practices with his wife. Explaining the name, he said, “I have kept a cot in my Mumbai house, and I have kept one here as well because I believe in simple living. This setup reminds me of our Mumbai home, so I named it Lokhandwala.”

Garden. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Garden. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

At one point, Farah recalled Manoj’s film Sasura Bada Paisawala and jokingly asked Surbhi, “So, are your in-laws loaded?” Surbhi laughed and pointed at her husband, saying, “He is more loaded.”

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Farah added, “I have been a fan of Manoj Tiwari since his stint on Bigg Boss. That opened pan-India doors for him.”

Outdoor gym. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Outdoor gym. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

They then moved to a room called “Keshav Kunj.” Listening to the name, Farah quipped, “Dilip, are you noticing? We are getting a world tour in Delhi.” The gold-toned room is used for meetings related to RSS and displayed several fan-made artworks. Surbhi revealed they even have a dedicated space in each of their homes to store such gifts.

Living room. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Living room. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

When Farah asked how many houses they own, Surbhi replied, “We have one in Benaras, Bombay, Delhi, and Bihar.”

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Talking about his life as a politician, Manoj said, “Very busy. Unlike films, I wake up every day with a new stress. I represent 70 lakh people—I don’t have the luxury to say I don’t have time. I have dedicated Mondays and Tuesdays to meeting the public. Anyone can walk in with their concerns—at least 400 people visit each day.”

Living room. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Living room. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The tour continued into the garden, where Manoj shared, “I have maintained the lawn and planted all these trees myself, including mango and guava trees that can easily grow in your home.”

Kitchen. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Kitchen. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Inside the main living area, Farah remarked that an entire Mumbai apartment could fit into the space. She also interacted with Manoj’s daughters, saying about the elder one, “This girl will either become the Prime Minister or President.”

Bedroom. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Bedroom. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

In the dining area—adorned with family photographs, fan art, and even a set of swords gifted by admirers—Farah exclaimed, “How big is this house?” Noticing the swords placed in a corner, she quickly asked, “What are these for?” Manoj replied, “They are all gifts from fans.” Amused, Farah Khan quipped, “You could start a museum of your own.”

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Dining area. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube) Dining area. (Photo credit: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The visit concluded in the kitchen, where Manoj cooked a Bihari staple—chuda and matar. During the cooking session, he also clarified a long-standing anecdote from Bigg Boss: “I never stole eggs. Khali would eat them all—I just hid my share.” He mentioned this after Dilip accused him of stealing eggs on the reality show.