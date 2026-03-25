Farah Khan told Vidya Balan she ‘can’t dance’; actor practised 35-40 days for Bhool Bhulaiyaa to prove her wrong, recalls Priyadarshan

As filmmaker Priyadarshan gears up for the release of his new horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, one film that instantly comes to mind is his iconic 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film had many moments that have become a part of meme culture, but one of the most crucial remains its first climax sequence, showing Vidya Balan dancing to “Mere Dholna.” However, not many know that Vidya was once schooled by Farah Khan for her dancing skills.

In a recent interaction with Variety India, Priyadarshan recalled Vidya sharing how Farah had dismissed her dancing abilities, even declaring that she “can’t dance,” but the actor took it as a challenge. Sharing the same, he said, “This is very interesting because there was a time when people used to think that Vidya (Balan) cannot dance. And she told me I will take it as a big challenge. Vidya practised for 35–40 days just to do this song.”