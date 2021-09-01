scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Farah Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says contracted virus ‘despite being double vaccinated’

Farah Khan took to her social media platforms to share her Covid-19 diagnosis. The filmmaker-choreographer informed that she is in isolation.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
September 1, 2021 2:44:54 pm
farah khan photosFarah Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, 56, has tested positive for Covid-19. Farah took to her social media platforms to share the diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram story, Farah wrote, “I wonder if this happened coz (because) I didn’t put my “kaala teeka”.. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I’ve still managed to test positive for Covid. I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) Pls test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”

Farah Khan tests positive for Covid-19 Farah Khan tests positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram)
Farah Khan was seen shooting for Super Dancer 4 on Monday with Shilpa Shetty. She also shot a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Amitabh Bachchan.

Farah currently features as a judge on Zee Comedy Show. Singer Mika Singh has replaced her on the show for future episodes.

