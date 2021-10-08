Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan wish Gauri Khan ahead of Aryan’s bail plea: ‘You’re the strongest mother and woman’

Farah Khan Kunder and Sussanne Khan have rallied around Gauri Khan ahead of her son Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Friday morning. It is also Gauri Khan’s birthday as she turns 51. Farah, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh and Gauri on a number of projects, called her the ‘strongest mother’.

Farah wrote, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today ♥️♥️♥️. #throwbacklastmonth pic credit: @farahkhankunder.” She also shared a photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri that was reportedly clicked last month.

Sussanne, who had earlier claimed that Aryan was ‘at the wrong place at the wrong time’ she wrote for Gauri, “Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads ♥️♥️♥️🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🤍🤍🤍🤍 #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless.”

Aryan Khan was arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on the cruise ship Cordelia Cruises’ Empress. A rave party was allegedly taking place on the ship. Other than Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar were also arrested. The court sent Aryan to judicial custody on Thursday and his bail plea will be heard today.