‘He’s making Taj Mahal’: Farah Khan stunned as cook Dilip says his house is bigger than TV star’s

Filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook-turned-YouTube sensation Dilip have become one of the internet’s most-loved duos, with their fun banter turning their vlog into a massive hit across the world. The success of the channel has not only brought them immense popularity but has also become a major source of income for both. Now, Farah, who has employed Dilip for over a decade, has admitted that her cook is “lucky” for her.

The duo recently visited the house of 25-year-old Samarth Jurel, best known for his stint on Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs. As she entered Samarth’s new home, Farah called it a “beautiful abode.” Looking around the house, Farah told Dilip, “One day, you too will have a house like this.” To this, Dilip quickly replied, “Ma’am, my house is much bigger than this.”