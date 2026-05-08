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‘He’s making Taj Mahal’: Farah Khan stunned as cook Dilip says his house is bigger than TV star’s
Farah Khan visited TV actor Samarth Jurel's home for her vlog, which left her cook Dilip unimpressed. Farah revealed Dilip is making a 4-storey home.
Filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook-turned-YouTube sensation Dilip have become one of the internet’s most-loved duos, with their fun banter turning their vlog into a massive hit across the world. The success of the channel has not only brought them immense popularity but has also become a major source of income for both. Now, Farah, who has employed Dilip for over a decade, has admitted that her cook is “lucky” for her.
The duo recently visited the house of 25-year-old Samarth Jurel, best known for his stint on Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs. As she entered Samarth’s new home, Farah called it a “beautiful abode.” Looking around the house, Farah told Dilip, “One day, you too will have a house like this.” To this, Dilip quickly replied, “Ma’am, my house is much bigger than this.”
His response left Farah stunned. Embarrassed, she reacted, “What are you saying?”
Samarth then chimed in, saying, “I saw your house. It is definitely a huge house.” Farah added, “It is still under construction. He is making Taj Mahal.”
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Samarth further asked Farah, “You have a two-floor house, right?” Farah corrected him and said, “No, I have a three-floor house. But Dilip is constructing a four-floor house.”
When Samarth remarked that Dilip had become very famous, Farah jokingly responded, “Don’t praise him so much, please.”
Samarth then praised Dilip’s inspiring journey and told Farah, “He is lucky for you. Do you agree with me?” Farah replied, “And I am lucky for him.” Samarth quipped, “With that logic, you are lucky for a lot of people.”
Farah then admitted, “He is lucky for me.” Samarth agreed, saying, “Yes, he is definitely lucky for you.” Farah hilariously added, “Now you’ve revealed the secret. He’ll ask me to increase his salary.”
Previously, during another vlog episode featuring Shruti Haasan, Farah had confirmed that Dilip earns extra through YouTube. When Shruti asked whether Dilip receives additional royalty or fees for the videos, Farah replied, “Yes, he gets a lot… more than everyone here put together.”
In another vlog, Farah had revealed that Dilip owns a three-storey bungalow in Bihar with six bedrooms. Thanks to the success of their YouTube channel, Farah has also shifted Dilip’s children to an English-medium school.
DISCLAIMER: This story is shared for entertainment and informational purposes, reflecting the personal experiences and success of the individuals mentioned. While it highlights professional growth and financial success through content creation, it is not intended as career or financial advice.
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