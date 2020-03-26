Farah Khan slams celebrities for posting workout videos online

Farah Khan bashed Bollywood celebrities in an Instagram video. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram) Farah Khan bashed Bollywood celebrities in an Instagram video. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Farah Khan today came down heavily on Bollywood celebrities who have been sharing their workout videos on social media. She said, unlike them, people have bigger concerns during the coronavirus outbreak.

Farah shared her frustration over the videos in a short clip that she posted on Twitter and Instagram. “I have a humble request to all the ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures.

“But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye (please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos) and if you can’t stop then, please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” Farah Khan said.

Many Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have shared their ‘workout from home’ videos online since the government advised self-quarantine and social distancing two weeks ago as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus

Farah Khan’s video has been met with mixed response. While many criticised her for unnecessarily bashing celebrities, whose videos might act as a motivation for a lot of people staying at home, her colleagues from the industry thanked her for sharing their sentiments.

While actor Tabu wrote, “Best Farah… #notguiltyfornotworkingout,” director Zoya Akhtar commented, “You are the best.” Filmmaker Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor among others posted laughing emojis under her video. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “I think you need to workout in the gym downstairs in your building ASAP!!!” To which, Farah replied, “Shut up.. . lockdown means no getting out of the house..”

