Farah Khan shares Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene’s dance video, says he’s giving ‘serious competition’ to the actor

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a video of Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, which will leave their fans in awe. The video shows Madhuri and Shirram having the time of their lives at a party. The two are matching steps with each other on Madhuri’s popular song ‘Tamma Tamma Loge.’ While Madhuri cannot stop smiling, Shriram Nene sure looks like he is having fun. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Farah called Madhuri and Shriram ‘couple goals.’ She also joked about how Shriram can give Madhuri a tough competition in terms of his dancing skills.

On Saturday, Madhuri posted a video in which she revisited all the beautiful years she has spent with her husband. Sharing it on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday.” Shriram also shared a picture of himself on Instagram with a caption that read, “Another year around the sun! Every year we grow together and I look forward to the journey ahead. In the meanwhile, thanks for all the memories and for being there with me.”

At present, Madhuri is looking forward to the release of The Fame Game, which marks her OTT debut.

During the virtual trailer launch of the show, the 54-year-old actor said she was intrigued by the premise of the series and was instantly drawn to its world.

“I loved the script, loved her journey. It is about fame, what follies and complications can happen when there is fame in your life. It is a story about this woman whose life is seemingly perfect, till she disappeared one day and everyone wonders what happened to her, where she is?”

It will stream on Netflix from February 25 onwards.