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‘Jao jee lo apni zindagi’: Farah Khan shares emotional goodbye as triplets leave for college
Farah Khan's children, Czar, Diva and Anya, are leaving for collage in three different cities, and this has left her really emotional.
Filmmaker Farah Khan is experiencing a new phase of motherhood as her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya, are leaving home for higher studies. The choreographer shared pictures from the emotional milestone, revealing that her children are heading to three different cities and campuses.
“If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3 times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart,” Farah wrote on Instagram. She added, “Jao jee lo apni zindagi,” while reminding her children that “all roads lead back to Dad & mom. (sic)”
Farah Khan’s post comes nearly two decades after she and filmmaker Shirish Kunder welcomed their triplets through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation). Czar, Diva and Anya were born in February 2008, when Farah was 43.
Check out Farah Khan’s post below:
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar, Sunita Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiku Sharda, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Priya Dutt and Sania Mirza, among others, comforted Farah Khan through messages in the comments section of the post.
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Farah Khan has often spoken candidly about her pregnancy and the circumstances surrounding the birth of her children. She had earlier revealed that she underwent IVF at the age of 42 and, while she did not expect to conceive triplets, was assured that she would have at least one child. However, the pregnancy was not an easy one. Farah shared that doctors advised her to consider reducing one of the foetuses, as carrying triplets at her age involved significant risks. The Om Shanti Om director decided against the procedure and continued with the pregnancy.
Motherhood also brought a change in Farah’s priorities. Soon after embracing motherhood, the 61-year old spoke about how her life had taken a “U turn” and said that having children had made her a “softer and happier person.” She also acknowledged that several things like awards, actors’ fees, industry events, that once mattered to her, no longer seemed as important.
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