‘Jao jee lo apni zindagi’: Farah Khan shares emotional goodbye as triplets leave for college

Filmmaker Farah Khan is experiencing a new phase of motherhood as her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya, are leaving home for higher studies. The choreographer shared pictures from the emotional milestone, revealing that her children are heading to three different cities and campuses.

“If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3 times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart,” Farah wrote on Instagram. She added, “Jao jee lo apni zindagi,” while reminding her children that “all roads lead back to Dad & mom. (sic)”

Farah Khan’s post comes nearly two decades after she and filmmaker Shirish Kunder welcomed their triplets through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation). Czar, Diva and Anya were born in February 2008, when Farah was 43.