Farah Khan shares ‘fultoo flashback’ photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam on his birthday. See here

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan‘s son AbRam celebrated his 9th birthday on Friday. On the occasion, director-producer Farah Khan shared an adorable throwback photo featuring herself, SRK and the little one himself.

In the photo, SRK and Farah can be seen kissing the birthday boy on his cheeks. Farah wrote in the caption, “Fultoo Flashback @gaurikhan @iamsr #abram” and also wrote three heart emojis. AbRam is the youngest of Shah Rukh’s three children. The other two are Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

Earlier, AbRam’s mother Gauri had also shared a birthday wish for the little boy. She shared a short video on her Instagram profile and wrote simply, “Happy birthday” with a party face emoji.

AbRam Khan looks adorable in this photo. (Photo: Fara Khan/Instagram) AbRam Khan looks adorable in this photo. (Photo: Fara Khan/Instagram)

Several Bollywood celebs and Gauri’s friends drooped their wishes for AbRam in the comments section, including Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri were among the several celebrity attendees at Karan Johar’s grand birthday bash on May 25. Madhuri Dixit shared a selfie from the party which herself, SRK, Salman Khan, Shriram Nene (Madhuri’s husband) and Gauri.

Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tabu, Juhi Chawla and Ekta Kapoor, and the younger lot including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aaryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda, also attended KJo’s star-studded birthday celebration.