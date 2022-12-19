Farah Khan makes son Czar press her feet after getting him ‘best’ seats at FIFA final: ‘World Cup khatam ho gaya beta’

Choreographer Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak into her morning after attending the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar. Farah joked that her son Czar Kunder was paying her back for getting them the best seats for the championship game in a photo she shared online of him pressing her feet.

Farah wrote in the caption, “Morning practice #worldcup khatam ho gaya beta.. now pay the dues.” Bollywood celebrities flocked to the comment section and dropped hilarious messages. Raveena Tandon said, “Hahahhaha mine carried my bag all through yesterday . Aaj ka seva baaki hai.” Seema Sajdeh wrote, “Such a kam**ni.” Bhavana Pandey said that Czar was the ‘best.’

She also reshared the picture on Instagram stories and wrote, “Czar paying for the great seats his mother got him.” The choreographer had earlier shared glimpses of the nail-biting final between Argentina and France and had said, “This is spectacular.” Farah also thanked Karan Johar for the ‘best’ seats and said, “My son better b pressing my feet for life😂 #worldcup2022 #qatar #doha #bestseats .. thank uuu @karanjohar.” Simi Garewal praised Farah and wrote in the comment section, “You’re the best Mom in the world!!🥰 (also best wife, daughter, sister & friend!”

Farah and Shirish Kunder got married in 2004. The couple fell in love on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. Farah and Shirish welcomed triplets–Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008.