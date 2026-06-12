Farah Khan says she shot Pehla Nasha thrice: ‘Heroines kept changing’

“Pehla Nasha” from the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar remains one of those timeless songs that audiences continue to revisit decades later. The track also marked the first song choreographed by Farah Khan, a feat for which she continues to receive praise even today. Recently, the filmmaker-choreographer shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about the song in her latest vlog while chatting with actors Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Shooting “Pehla Nasha”

Recalling her experience of filming the iconic track, Farah said, “We had no monitors, we had no microphones, we shot the song in 1990, the film came in 1992. I reshot the song thrice with three different heroines. They kept changing until finally Ayesha Jhulka came on board and we shot with her in 1992 January.”