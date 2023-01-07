scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Farah Khan says ‘bill kaun bharega’ when a fancy Jaipur restaurant says they’ve opened exclusively for her. Watch video

Appreciating the hospitality of a restaurant's staff in Jaipur, Farah Khan wrote, "U know its Jaipur hospitality when they open a restaurant just for uuu!!"

Farah Khan- RajasthanFarah Khan shared an Instagram reel from a restaurant she recently visited in Jaipur. (Photos: Farah Khan/ Instagram)
Farah Khan has shared a funny new video on Instagram, about her visit to a fancy Jaipur restaurant that had opened its doors exclusively for her even after shutting down for the day. The Om Shanti Om director appreciated the staff’s hospitality, but also cracked a joke and asked them, “Bill kaun bharega (Who’ll pay the bill)?”

In the video, which she posted on Instagram, Farah is seen wearing a black outfit and a flower garland around her neck as she walked into the restaurant. She showed the royal interiors of the restaurant, as well. She said, “Namaste,” to the staff as they welcomed her with the traditional greeting; ” Khamma Ghani.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah soon noticed that the restaurant is deserted, so she asked the staff, “Yeh restautant itna pura khaali kyon hai aaj (why is this restaurant so deserted)?” To which the staff replied, “Ma’am, yeh restaurant aapke liye open kiya hai aaj (we’ve opened the restaurant today only for you).” Farah interjected, “Pura mere liye? (all this, for me)?” and then asked them, “Bill kaun bharega (but who’ll pay the bill)?” leaving the restaurant staff in splits.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote in the caption, “You know it’s Jaipur hospitality, when they open a restaurant just for you!! Thank you…” Her fans and followers commented on the Reel. Actor Gauhar Khan wrote, “Hahahah! Wonderful,” and another follower commented “bill kaun bharega” and pasted several laughing emoticons along with it.

Farah often shares glimpses of her stay at hotels and her experiences at restaurants. Last month, she had shared pictures from her stay at a hotel in Qatar where she took her son Czar to watch the FIFA World Cup final match.

