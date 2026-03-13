Farah Khan reveals the one way Salman Khan actually deals with major controversies: ‘He doesn’t hide’

For decades, Bollywood has largely been synonymous with its three reigning superstars — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. While several leading actresses have had the opportunity to work with all three Khans, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is also among the few who has closely interacted with each of them over the years. In a recent conversation on a podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, Farah opened up about her equation with the three stars. While she fondly remembered her bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, she admitted that she never became very close to Aamir Khan.

“Salman had come before Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir is someone I am least close to because he was already a star when I worked on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,” Farah said, adding, “He would teach me the basics on the film set. But somehow, I never became close to him.”

Speaking about Salman Khan, Farah Khan revealed that she has known the actor since childhood. She even recalled an amusing incident from the time he was working on his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. “Salman himself has said this publicly. I had gone to teach him dance during Maine Pyar Kiya, but I ran away after an hour,” Farah shared.

Farah further spoke about how their friendship has continued over the years, though their lifestyles are very different.

“I do go to Salman’s house sometimes,” she said, adding, “But if you talk about hanging out, his idea of hanging out is very different from mine. I want to sleep by 9:30 or 10 at night, while he likes to hang out at 2 in the morning. But we did meet recently at my birthday party.”

Having known Salman Khan for most of her life, Farah Khan said the actor has remained largely unchanged despite the many ups and downs in his personal and professional life.

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“He has been the same. He has a very dry sense of humour. If you get it, he is extremely funny. Because he has gone through so much in life, his humour is very deadpan — very sarcastic and dry. But from within, he is a very soft person,” she said.

During the conversation, Ranveer Allahbadia also mentioned how controversies sometimes push people into hiding and asked if Salman ever did the same. Farah dismissed the idea. “Salman doesn’t hide. He blocks out the controversy and continues doing his work,” she said.

Farah also addressed the long-standing perception that Salman used to arrive late on film sets.

“People say he used to be late on set, but many actors in those days were late,” Farah explained, adding, “Having said that, they would still stay until the work was finished. They would never say, ‘Please let me go after four hours.’ There isn’t a single film that has been shelved because of him. He simply puts on blinders and keeps working.”

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Over the years, Salman Khan has often been in the headlines for several controversies, including his highly publicised past relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the long-running Blackbuck poaching case.