‘I felt terrible’: Farah Khan breaks down over the only flop of her entire career

Farah Khan has delivered several blockbuster films over the years, from her directorial debut Main Hoon Na to the much-loved Om Shanti Om and even otherwise largely middling Happy New Year. The only film in her directorial career that failed at the box office was Tees Maar Khan. Released 15 years ago, the film was heavily criticised by both audiences and critics at the time, but has since found a loyal fan following.

‘I was devastated’

Farah Khan recently looked back at the film’s failure and the emotional toll it took on her during a conversation with Shekhar Suman. She said, “Before Tees Maar Khan, I had no period of gloom. Everything I was doing was clicking. Tees Maar Khan was the only time when I so-called ‘failed.’ Now, of course, it has become a cult film.” Recalling how deeply the experience affected her, she added, “It was very painful, and yes, at that point I was devastated. I got up from my bed only after one week.”