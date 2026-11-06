Farah Khan reveals industry insiders doubted Shreya Ghoshal before Main Hoon Na: ‘Why take a new girl?’

Farah Khan recently visited singer Shreya Ghoshal at her Mumbai home as part of her YouTube vlog, where the two reminisced about their first collaboration for Farah’s iconic film Main Hoon Na. During their conversation, Farah revealed that several people from the film industry had advised her against working with the young singer, questioning her ability to pull off the songs. However, Farah, along with composer Anu Malik, believed in Shreya’s talent.

Sharing the story, Farah said, “Let me tell y’all something, guys.” She then pulled Shreya closer and asked her, “Shreya, how old were you when you had come to sing for Main Hoon Na?” Shreya recalled recording the songs for the film in 2003.

Farah said, “She was extremely new and young talent. I wanted a fresh face.”

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Farah Khan had approached Shreya Ghoshal after the release of her debut film, Devdas. Recalling her experience on the sets of Main Hoon Na, Shreya said, “For the first time, I saw that there is a world where there is a food spread. I was like, ‘This is not bad.'”

Farah revealed that Shreya had impressed her so much with her singing that she even gifted her something. However, she credited Anu Malik for encouraging her to bring the young singer on board. Recalling his words, Farah said, “He was like, ‘Take this girl, she is too good.'”

Farah admitted that she initially had her reservations because “Tumse Jo Maine Dekha” was a sensuous song, and Shreya was only 17-18 years old at the time.

“I was like, how would she sing it, as it was more of a Sunidhi kind of song? But you sang so well,” Farah recalled.

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She further revealed that several people from the industry had called her to question her decision to cast Shreya. “I received a lot of phone calls from people who spoke against you. They were like, ‘Why are you taking a new girl when you are making such a big movie?’ But I was like, no, I want a fresh voice for the movie,” she said.

Shreya suggested that people might have had their doubts because her songs in Devdas were heavily rooted in classical music. “For you to choose me at that time was a matter of guts,” the singer told Farah.

Farah, in turn, credited Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving Shreya her first big break. “He picked you up from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and gave you a break,” she said.

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Farah Khan then got curious about Shreya Ghoshal’s early days on the singing reality show and asked her how old she was when she first appeared on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Shreya replied, “Nine when I first came, and then I came multiple times.”

The singer also revealed that she was initially clueless about her own talent and career prospects. It was the people around her who believed she would eventually become a successful singer.

Born in West Bengal, Shreya moved to Rajasthan with her family, where an unexpected encounter with a music teacher changed the course of her life. Recalling her childhood in Rawatbhata, Shreya said, “It was very unlikely for a music teacher to come to our school because the place was a township called Rawatbhata. It is on the banks of the Chambal river.” She jokingly added, “After Phoolan Devi, it’s me.”

With a career spanning nearly 25 years, Shreya Ghoshal has gone on to become one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, winning five National Film Awards.

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Shreya first gained recognition after winning the children’s special episode of the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 1996. She subsequently made her playback singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas in 2002, when she was just 18. Her performance in the film earned her her first National Film Award.