Farah Khan receives UAE Golden Visa: ‘For the connect Happy New Year has with Dubai’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Tuesday took to her social media platforms to announce that she has received UAE Golden Visa from the country’s dignitaries.

Farah Khan Kunder shared a picture of herself being awarded the visa by Dubai’s member of the government Saeed Al Janahi. She captioned the picture with: “However much we deny it, it always feels good to be appreciated.. I’m so honored to receive the Golden Visa in :uaeatexpo at @expo2020dubai. For my contribution to #indiancinema ,for my achievements in films n especially for the connect #happynewyear has with Dubai. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Comission 4 supporting the creative people @filmdubai @aljanahi.”

The Golden Visa was introduced in 2019. It is a new policy on the part of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that allows long-term residence visas, thereby enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business.

Recently many film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan and family, Dulquer Salmaan, Boney Kapoor and his children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi, Sanjay Dutt, South superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty have received the Golden Visa from UAE.

Farah Khan’s Happy New Year (2014) which was produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood among others. It was a super hit in the Middle East as most of the film was shot in Dubai and hence the dance comedy flick received a lot of love in the country.

On the work front, Farah will be directing a film under Rohit Shetty’s banner that reportedly is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Satte Pe Satta.