Farah Khan recalls shouting at Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Didn’t dare scold Amitabh Bachchan ‘

Farah Khan has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was the only actor she never had the courage to scold on a film set. The filmmaker and choreographer also recalled how Shah Rukh Khan once encouraged her to shout at him in front of everyone so that the crew would know she treated even superstars the same way. Farah shared these anecdotes while appearing with tennis star Sania Mirza on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s talk show Double Date.

“The only person I never had the courage to scold was Amit ji,” Farah said.

Recalling her experience of working with Shah Rukh and Amitabh on the sets of Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Farah said Shah Rukh had once told her that she should not hesitate to shout at him whenever he made a mistake.

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“Shah Rukh was very sweet. He came to me and said, ‘What you do is, you shout at me. Whatever you have to say, just shout at me. Then everybody will get the message that if you can shout at Shah Rukh too, you must be mad,'” she recalled.

Farah then narrated an incident from the shoot of the song “Say Shava Shava”, in which Amitabh Bachchan kept changing some of the dance steps. Shah Rukh, who was standing behind Amitabh, appeared to be saying something. Farah turned around and immediately reprimanded him for changing the steps.

“I was like, ‘SRK, how dare you change the step? Just do whatever I taught you,'” she recalled.

Farah also revealed that Shah Rukh would often joke about her equal treatment of everyone on set. He would say that the best thing about her was that she treated everybody the same way, whether it was a spot boy or a superstar like him, and shouted at everyone equally.

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Farah also said that she rarely needed to raise her voice at Shah Rukh because he was among the sweetest, nicest and most hardworking actors on set. She added that he was one of the few stars who would actually ask her to come and shout at him if she had something to say.

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Farah and Shah Rukh’s friendship

Farah and Shah Rukh share a friendship that goes back more than three decades. The two first met on the sets of Kundan Shah’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), where Farah worked as a choreographer.

Farah made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh-starrer Main Hoon Na (2004), followed by Om Shanti Om (2007), which marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut. The two reunited for Happy New Year (2014), which also featured Deepika, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani.

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Farah has also made it clear that Shah Rukh remains her preferred collaborator for her next directorial venture.

Earlier this year, while interacting with actor Nakuul Mehta on her YouTube channel, she addressed the social media campaign ‘Farah Wapas Aao’, through which fans have been urging her to return to direction.

“I think it’s time. I think end of this year I’ll start,” she said, discussing her plans to return to filmmaking. She also made it clear that Shah Rukh would be her choice if she were to direct again. “If I do it, I will do it with Shah Rukh. Otherwise, I will keep doing YouTube,” she said.

About Say Shava Shava and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

“Say Shava Shava” remains one of the most memorable dance numbers from Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

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Composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the track featured vocals by Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Udit Narayan and Amitabh Bachchan. Farah Khan choreographed several songs in the film, including some of its most popular dance sequences.

The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and became one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2001.