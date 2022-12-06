scorecardresearch
Farah Khan recalls close friend predicting her marriage with Shirish Kunder would fail: ‘That was quite b****y’

As two women in relationships with younger men, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan spoke about the judgement that they have to encounter on a daily basis.

On the first episode of the reality show Moving in with Malaika, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan discussed the vicious judgement that they’ve been subjected to for being in relationships with younger men. Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, who is 12 years younger than her, while Farah is married to director-editor Shirish Kunder, who is eight years her junior.

“How do you deal when they talk about your relationship? Because I have also been through it,” Malaika asked her on the show. She added, “You are also married to a younger man. You have faced your fair share of ‘what is she thinking?’ and that typical ‘older woman syndrome’.” Farah recalled what she had heard about a friend of hers saying when she was getting married to Shirish. She said, “One friend of mine when I was getting married, someone asked him, ‘Are you attending Farah’s wedding?’ He said, ‘No. But I’ll attend the second one’. I thought that was quite b****y.”

Malaika concurred. She said, “It’s not been easy, and I face a lot of it on daily basis, this old thing about older women. A man on the other hand dating 20-year-old, 30-year-old woman is applauded. He’s made to feel that he is the king of the world… A lot of it I’ve also got from my own near and dear ones. Forget the outer circle because at the end of the day they are just privy to a ringside view.”

Malaika was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. They have one son together, Arhaan. Farah and Shirish tied the knot in 2004. They have three children — son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya.

Moving in with Malaika began on Monday, and will air on Disney+ Hotstar on weekdays. The first episode also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun, and Neha Dhupia.

