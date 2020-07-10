Farah Khan on Dil Bechara title song: All I can see is how alive and happy Sushant looks in it

Farah Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shot the entire title song of Dil Bechara in half-day. Farah Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shot the entire title song of Dil Bechara in half-day.

The first song of Dil Bechara, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, released today. Crooned by AR Rahman, the song has Sushant’s character Manny dancing during a college function and singing about his “bechara” heart, after being friend-zoned by Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi).

The song has left fans of Sushant emotional. Everyone is in awe of his charm, acting chops and expertise in dancing. Meanwhile, the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra has shared how the song was shot in a single take and how choreographer Farah Khan came on board.

In his latest tweet, the casting director-turned-director shared a screenshot of his conversation with Farah. When he first approached her to choreograph Dil Bechara title track, she liked the song so much that she decided to shoot it in one take and was confident about Sushant pulling it off.

“The song is really good. Let’s do the entire song in one take. It’s Sushant. He will pull it off really well,” Farah told Chhabra after hearing the song.

On being asked about her fees, Farah Khan told the filmmaker that she would do it for him and Sushant and didn’t charge a single penny for it. Grateful for her sweet gesture, Mukesh Chhabra wrote on Twitter, “And, just like that, Bollywood’s best choreographer made Dil Bechara’s title track happen and how.”

Farah Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shot the entire song in half-day. As a reward, Farah got the actor food from her house. Remembering the day, Farah wished she could feed Sushant a little more. “I shld have fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more,” she tweeted.

The title track of Dil Bechara is ‘special’ for the choreographer as it was the first time she choreographed Sushant. “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. I wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly..” Farah shared on Instagram.

This song is special!1sttime @itsSSR n i worked 2gether.he nailed the 1shot song perfectly n only reward he wanted was food frm my home..in hindsight I shld hav fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more.thank u @CastingChhabra 4 including me inur journey.. https://t.co/2OcK9IRCFf pic.twitter.com/rzIK9pkldH — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 10, 2020

Overwhelmed with how ‘alive’ Sushant Singh Rajput looks in the song, the choreographer added, “I see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd