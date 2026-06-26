‘I didn’t anticipate triplets’: Farah Khan on conceiving via IVF at 42

While directing her 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was navigating a major personal challenge, having undergone two unsuccessful IVF attempts. In 2008, she welcomed triplets, Anya, Diva and Czar, with her husband Shirish Kunder. During a candid conversation with Shekhar Suman on his show Shekhar Tonite, Farah opened up about becoming a mother after 40 and her struggles with weight following the pregnancy.

‘Didn’t anticipate three babies’

During the episode, Farah Khan revealed that while she had hoped to become a mother through IVF, she never imagined she would welcome triplets. “3 ka anticipate nahi kiya tha lekin maine socha tha 1 toh hoga hi…I was 42 when I was trying IVF, 43 when I delivered toh mera woh daayra bhi paar ho chuka tha (I never anticipated having three babies, but I was certain I’d have at least one. I was 42 when I underwent IVF and 43 when I gave birth, so I had already crossed what is generally considered the usual age for becoming a mother),” the filmmaker-choreographer said.