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‘I didn’t anticipate triplets’: Farah Khan on conceiving via IVF at 42
During a candid conversation with Shekhar Suman on his show Shekhar Tonite, Farah Khan opened up about becoming a mother after 40 and her struggles with weight following the pregnancy.
While directing her 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was navigating a major personal challenge, having undergone two unsuccessful IVF attempts. In 2008, she welcomed triplets, Anya, Diva and Czar, with her husband Shirish Kunder. During a candid conversation with Shekhar Suman on his show Shekhar Tonite, Farah opened up about becoming a mother after 40 and her struggles with weight following the pregnancy.
‘Didn’t anticipate three babies’
During the episode, Farah Khan revealed that while she had hoped to become a mother through IVF, she never imagined she would welcome triplets. “3 ka anticipate nahi kiya tha lekin maine socha tha 1 toh hoga hi…I was 42 when I was trying IVF, 43 when I delivered toh mera woh daayra bhi paar ho chuka tha (I never anticipated having three babies, but I was certain I’d have at least one. I was 42 when I underwent IVF and 43 when I gave birth, so I had already crossed what is generally considered the usual age for becoming a mother),” the filmmaker-choreographer said.
‘Took me 4-5 years to shed pregnancy weight’
Farah Khan further accepted that she struggled a lot while losing her weight after pregnancy. “I hate jab main dekhti hu heroines aur celebs aur baby weight, matlab 2 mahine ke andar they are back to their…mere ko toh 4-5 saal lag gaye baby weight nikalne mein (I hate it when I see actresses and celebrities shedding their baby weight. Within just two months, they’re back to their old shape, whereas it took me four to five years to lose my pregnancy weight),” she shared.
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While speaking about her husband Shirish Kunder and his support, Farah said, “Woh aur mera beta ab same height ke hai. Jab raat ko main so rahi hoti hoon ya bedroom mein koi aata hai toh I can’t make out ki Czar aaya hai ki Shirish. And if the person comes and hugs me then I know it’s my son. (He and my son are now the same height. When I’m asleep at night or someone walks into the bedroom, I can’t tell whether it’s Czar or Shirish. It’s only when the person comes over and hugs me that I realize it’s my son).”
She further added, “When you want something very badly, how much is our need when we want something? When we get it… Uski value alag cheezo mein hoti hai (the value of it becomes nil). I value Shirish in other things now, as a father, as a person who looks after our whole family, woh saari cheeze. I cannot do without him. Main usko wohi bolti hu ki ‘Tu baccho ke saath agar chala gaya toh mera WiFi kaun theek Karega?’ Shirish ke bagair humara ghar nahi chal sakta, he’s a wonderful father. Matlab yeh jo mere bacche itni achi achi universities mein gaye hai. It is solely…so everyone asks ‘Oh my god! Sab ko early decision mil gaya, who was your counsellor.’ I said, ‘Their father was their counsellor.'”
Farah Khan tied the knot with editor-director Shirish Kunder on December 9, 2004. They got blessed with triplets in 2008.
Disclaimer: This article shares a personal reflection on experiences with IVF and post-pregnancy wellness for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not provide medical guidance or fitness advice. For any individual concerns regarding fertility, reproductive health, or postpartum journeys, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.
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