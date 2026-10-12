Farah Khan offers Cyrus Broacha her cook’s position as he calls Dilip ‘a fraud, irritating’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip have become one of the favourite YouTubers, grabbing attention all over social media. However, it seems like comedian Cyrus Broacha begs to differ, as he recently called Dilip a ‘fraud’ and said he found him overrated. Now, Farah has given it back to Cyrus with a witty response to his remark.

During a char with Shantanu Anam, Cyrus Broacha called Dilip irritating and said, “I don’t like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines, and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated.”

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The host instantly defended Dilip during the conversation. “You are the only person in the world who doesn’t like Dilip. He is lovable and sweet,” he said. Later, Farah Khan reacted to the video in the comments section. “Cyrus I can replace him with you.” He replied, “Kal se aaun? (Should I come from tomorrow?”

Cyrus and Farah’s fun banter went viral on social media and led to many funny reactions, while some users even supported their favourite, Dilip. “No Cyrus, you are not eligible. No one can replace Dilip,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “Make an episode with him. Let’s see what Dilip has to say.”

“If Cyrus joins you…everyone will stop watching for sure,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan’s cook Dilip has gained a lot of popularity, from his appearances in the filmmaker-choreographer’s famous YouTube vlogs. It started as a series of cooking videos and has now evolved into a mix of celebrity home tours, food, and Dilip’s candid banter with Farah. After debuting in her vlogs in 2023 and becoming an internet sensation, Dilip has even travelled with Farah for a vacation to the Maldives. A few months ago, Dilip shared the screen with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his boss Farah Khan in various advertisements.

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Meanwhile, during a chat with Soha Ali Khan in her podcast earlier, Farah Khan, who has over 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, had opened up about how her cook Dilip has been doing very well now.

“I send his kids to English medium school now. I put his one son through a culinary diploma course. He had a lot of debt. I don’t know how. One year has just gone in paying off that debt and telling him, ‘You can’t take loans on interest anymore because whatever I am giving you is going down a well’. So I have cleared all his debts. So now I have told him… Now he is building his house. I am trying to get many brands involved so the house can be done for free,” she shared.