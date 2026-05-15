‘Get out of bedroom’: Farah Khan tells husband Shirish after seeing Palak Muchhal’s walk-in closet

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is back with her cook Dilip in another episode of their interesting cooking vlog on her YouTube channel. This time, the duo visited music director-composer Mithoon and singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal’s house in Mumbai. Along with a detailed tour of their beautiful luxury residence, the musical couple cooked healthy mushroom soup for their guests. In the video, Farah was amused to see Palak’s huge closet, making her ask husband Shirish Kunder to move out of their bedroom so that she can build one for herself.

In the beginning of the vlog, Farah entered their house with a tiffin of Paneer Makhni and called herself a big fan of Mithoon. While sitting in the living area, the couple revealed that they have been living in this house for over three years, and moved there right after their wedding. Later on, both Palak and Mithoon opened up about their love story and how they met each other. They also shared that the early years of their music career were not a cakewalk.