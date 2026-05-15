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‘Get out of bedroom’: Farah Khan tells husband Shirish after seeing Palak Muchhal’s walk-in closet
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited Mithoon and Palak Muchhal's Mumbai house, in the recent episode of their cooking vlog.
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is back with her cook Dilip in another episode of their interesting cooking vlog on her YouTube channel. This time, the duo visited music director-composer Mithoon and singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal’s house in Mumbai. Along with a detailed tour of their beautiful luxury residence, the musical couple cooked healthy mushroom soup for their guests. In the video, Farah was amused to see Palak’s huge closet, making her ask husband Shirish Kunder to move out of their bedroom so that she can build one for herself.
In the beginning of the vlog, Farah entered their house with a tiffin of Paneer Makhni and called herself a big fan of Mithoon. While sitting in the living area, the couple revealed that they have been living in this house for over three years, and moved there right after their wedding. Later on, both Palak and Mithoon opened up about their love story and how they met each other. They also shared that the early years of their music career were not a cakewalk.
The singer and music director’s house had very subtle and basic elements. From a mix of chocolate brown furniture to white-painted walls, their living room had a calm vibe. The huge chandelier in the middle added to the lighting in the space. There was also a moving bar trolley and pictures of the couple framed in every corner. While a big TV was mounted in the drawing room, Palak and Mithoon didn’t want one in their bedroom. “It is principally wrong to have TV in your bedroom, the projector is also behind us,” Mithoon shared.
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The couple then moved on to the walk-in closet tour – full of luxe bags, clothes, and a green room mirror with lights, to get ready. An amused Farah Khan entered the room and said, “OMG, it is outstanding. This is what I want in my house.” After which, Palak revealed, “He (husband Mithoon) got this room especially designed as per my needs – for all my bags and clothes.”
“Have you watched Sex And The City? He also makes a beautiful closet for his wife,” the filmmaker-choreographer asked.
“No, I did not get inspired from there but I just thought of it on my own,” Mithoon replied. Then, Farah stared towards the camera and taunted her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder. “This is the nicest thing you can do for your wife. Shirish, are you listening? Get out of the bedroom, so that I can cut it in half and make this,” she laughed and mentioned. The walk-in closet had muted tones of grey and white, with bright lighting inside.
Palak Muchhal donates the earnings from her concerts to fund life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children. Under her ‘Saving Little Hearts’ initiative, she has already funded over 4000 surgeries, earning places in both the Guinness Book of World Records and the Limca Book of Records.
“My mission is for heart patients. Even today, every concert is dedicated to this same mission. 4012 heart surgeries have already been funded, I started doing concerts at the age of 7,” she revealed. When Farah asked about one of the dog plush toys, the singer revealed that she actually has 4012 dolls at her mother’s residence – one for each surgery.
Towards the end of the vlog, Palak Muchhal cooked Mushroom soup, while teaching the recipe to everyone. Then, everyone enjoyed a hearty meal together, after Farah Khan handed over several gifts to the hosts.
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