Watch | Farah Khan is unrecognisable in throwback dance video with Jaaved Jaaferi

A viral clip has a young Farah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi performing an electrifying stage dance to the 1985 hit song 'Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll'.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
4 min readBengaluruFeb 16, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Farah Khan and Jaaved JaaferiFarah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi are long-time friends and collaborators in Bollywood with a 30-year bond.
Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor–dancer Jaaved Jaaferi share a friendship and professional association spanning nearly three decades, starting from their early careers and a dance number in the 1987 film Saat Saal Baad. Over the years, several throwback videos featuring the duo has sparked conversations online, and one such old clip has recently resurfaced and caught the attention of users on Reddit, once again putting their long-standing bond in the spotlight.

The clip has a young Farah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi performing an electrifying stage dance to the 1985 hit song “Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll”. Although the song was originally featured in the movie Meri Jung (1985) featuring Anil Kapoor, a popular throwback video showcases their early, energetic choreography.

The clip is from one of the events when Farah Khan was an assistant dancer at that time danced with Javed Jaffery. As expected Javed was quite impressive but it was Farah who very easily matched him step by step.

See Farah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi’s dance clip here:

Young Javed Jafferi & Farah Khan dancing together
by
u/Former_Mail776 in
BollyBlindsNGossip

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “I remember there was a time during the mid 00s when people questioned how Farah Khan became a choreographer and even accused her of having assistants who did her entire job while she walked away with the credit. To them I’d like to show this clip. There’s a reason her movies have such amazing detailing, unique musical sets and creative blocking. Laut aao Farah.”

“Her footwork. Remarkable. Her lines are so clean, you can clearly see how her style translates to famous contemporary songs she’s choreographed. ALSO I have always loved her because she doesn’t seem to take life TOO seriously. I imagine in a pretentious industry like theirs, you need more people like Farah around,” read another comment.

“See this is the kind of choreography that actually impresses the audience. Not the nonsensical “hook steps” and cutting every 2-3 seconds to the point it just turns into a mush of arms and legs flailing about with no sense of totality,” wrote another user.

Many will know that Javed Jaaferi made western dancing style in Bollywood popular much before Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor became big names and his song ‘Bol Baby Bol’ from Meri Jung in particular was a trendsetter.

Story continues below this ad

But, this is not the first time a dance video of the duo is getting this attention. The viral clip is from a song in the 1987 film Saat Saal Baad, showing Farah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi performing energetic breakdance moves, with the choreography done by Jaaved himself, too was a topic of discussion a while ago.

See another dance clip of Farah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RJ Charu (@rj.charu)

She reportedly agreed to feature in the song for a fee of Rs 3,000, considered a princely amount at the time, when she was still struggling to find her footing and carve out a place for herself in the film industry.

Farah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi were also in the headlines when, in June 2025, Farah Khan visited Jaaved’s “luxurious,” “sea-facing” Bandra apartment with her cook, Dilip, leaving her very impressed. While touring his home, she jokingly said, “Jaaved, I would’ve married you if I knew I’d get a house like this,” leaving him in splits.

