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Farah Khan jokes about increasing Dilip’s salary to Rs 50,000, calls him ‘kaneez’; Jackie Shroff defends his daughter Krishna’s Hindi
In the latest vlog, Farah Khan joked about Krishna Shroff not being able to speak Hindi, but Jackie Shroff defended her.
Farah Khan recently visited Krishna Shroff’s Bandra home, where she lives with her parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, and brother, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. During the vlog, Jackie surprised Farah by dropping in, as Farah made fun of Krishna’s Hindi, but her father defended her.
Before entering Krishna’s house, Farah joked about increasing Dilip’s salary, and said, “Jackie Shroff has a daughter, Krishna Shroff. She is very beautiful. She has recently done a show called The 50 and now your salary is also going to be that, 50.” Surprised, Dilip said, “My salary is going to be Rs 50,000?” Farah then said, “Kaneez ki umeedein… (the hopes of a servant…)”
Krishna welcomed Farah and Dilip into her house. Later, Jackie also joined the vlog. Farah took the opportunity to ask Jackie about Krishna’s Hindi. “Why didn’t you teach Hindi to her?” Farah asked Jackie. Jackie defended her, saying, “Her style, my style, everyone’s style is different. She understands Hindi, that is enough for me. When it comes to language, it is important for it to be a lovely language.” Farah then asked, “Where did she study to get this accent?” Krishna responded, “I studied in American School of Bombay, so I had American teachers.”
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In the same vlog, Krishna gave a tour of their beautiful house with a clean, minimalist aesthetic which has white walls, wooden floors and curated artwork by the likes of MF Hussain. Krishna shared that she designed the house with her mother Ayesha.
About Krishna Shroff
Krishna Shroff participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She was the runner-up on the show. She also participated in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon in 2025 on Zee TV. She is currently seen in the ongoing reality show The 50. Krishna also owns the MMA Matrix fitness center in Mumbai, which focuses on mixed martial arts training and overall fitness.
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