Farah Khan jokes about increasing Dilip’s salary to Rs 50,000, calls him ‘kaneez’; Jackie Shroff defends his daughter Krishna’s Hindi

Farah Khan recently visited Krishna Shroff’s Bandra home, where she lives with her parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, and brother, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. During the vlog, Jackie surprised Farah by dropping in, as Farah made fun of Krishna’s Hindi, but her father defended her.

Before entering Krishna’s house, Farah joked about increasing Dilip’s salary, and said, “Jackie Shroff has a daughter, Krishna Shroff. She is very beautiful. She has recently done a show called The 50 and now your salary is also going to be that, 50.” Surprised, Dilip said, “My salary is going to be Rs 50,000?” Farah then said, “Kaneez ki umeedein… (the hopes of a servant…)”