Farah Khan gives a glimpse of her luxurious Mumbai home and designer bag collection worth over Rs 40 lakh

Farah Khan, who has taken us inside several celebrity homes across Delhi and Mumbai, has now offered a glimpse of her own residence for the first time, along with her impressive collection of luxury handbags. Farah lives in Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, where her sprawling residence spans three floors. The home features seven spacious bedrooms, a private swimming pool and panoramic views of Versova beach.

The house is divided into several sections, beginning with the space where her private lift opens. This leads to a sprawling living area featuring minimal furniture, including a red sofa, a side table adorned with Buddha idols and wooden flooring.

Another sitting area features a white sofa, a red carpet and a workspace that also houses several of Farah’s awards. Opposite the white sofa is a beige couch decorated with cushions in shades of yellow.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Elevator door that opens to Farah’s private apartment. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Elevator door that opens to Farah’s private apartment. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Her kitchen is designed in an all-white palette, complemented by a black countertop and a large refrigerator. It is here that Farah prepares her famous roast chicken and yakhni pulao.

The sitting area at the entrance of the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The sitting area at the entrance of the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Her bedroom is another highlight of the home. Recently renovated, it features brown flooring and walnut-toned walls, with a floor-to-ceiling sliding partition separating the sleeping area from the balcony. The room also has a stylish vanity and multiple drawers to store her makeup.

The second sitting area in her large living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The second sitting area in her large living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah Khan had previously spoken about her home during a YouTube episode featuring Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan. When David remarked that she must never leave her house, Farah replied, “Never. I just work and be home.”

The sitting area at the center of the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The sitting area at the center of the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah Khan’s luxury handbag collection

Farah also gave viewers a look at her extensive designer handbag collection, much of which has been gifted to her by her close friend Karan Johar in exchange for choreographing songs for his films.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | ‘I want to be a star’: Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘intellectual films’ early in his career

Her collection includes luxury pieces from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent.

A few of the luxury bags from her vast collection. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) A few of the luxury bags from her vast collection. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Some of the standout pieces include: Louis Vuitton OnTheGo MM Tote Bag, worth approximately Rs 3.6 lakh, Louis Vuitton Monogram Mahina Leather Hobo Bag, worth approximately Rs 3.69 lakh, DiorTravel Nomad Pouch, worth approximately Rs 1.4 lakh, Roberto Cavalli Leather Hobo Bag with Fang Handle, worth approximately Rs 1.64 lakh, Gucci Blondie Medium Top Handle/Shoulder Bag, worth approximately Rs 4.3 lakh, Bottega Veneta Knot Minaudière Clutch, worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh, and Saint Laurent Cassandre Envelope Wallet on Chain, worth approximately Rs 1.7 lakh, Gucci Calfskin Large Rajah Chain Tote, worth approximately Rs 2.35 lakh, among others.

Farah’s dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Farah’s dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

During the vlog, Farah pointed out several bags and reminded Karan of the occasions on which he had gifted them, saying, “This you gifted me on my birthday, this for Yeh Dil Hai Mushkil, this for Rocky Aur Rani.”

Story continues below this ad

Farah’s kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Farah’s kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Explaining why he gifts her so many luxury bags, Karan said, “Farah doesn’t charge me any money for my songs, hence this is my way of her paying her.”

Farah Khan’s bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Farah Khan’s bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah Khan’s home also features a luxurious Hermès Mosaique au 24 Gold Tart Platter, reportedly worth around Rs 60,000. Karan Johar was surprised to see the luxury brand in her home, saying, “I never thought that Farah will have something of this brand at her house.”

Farah revealed that the platter was a gift from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.