Farah Khan’s family once owned Mumbai’s Khar-Danda area before donating it; she recalls growing up ‘a pauper’

We have all heard stories about Farah Khan—born into a film family, yet far removed from its glamour until she carved her own path in the industry. Despite being the daughter of Meneka Irani (sister of Daisy Irani and Honey Irani), and filmmaker Kamran Khan, Farah grew up in poverty after her father gambled away his earnings, home, and property on the 1971 film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai. Within a single weekend of its release, the family was pushed into severe financial debt. What’s lesser known is that even before this downfall, Farah’s grandfather, Aman Gul Pathan, once owned vast property in Khar West. However, he donated the entire estate to a mosque. After his passing, the land was gradually encroached upon, leaving the family with no ownership.

Farah recently visited composer Ismail Darbar, who shares a warm bond with her despite not meeting often. Crediting her upbringing and grandparents—whom he had once met—he praised her as one of the nicest people he knows. During their conversation, Darbar reflected on his past, saying he understood “God’s gestures” well, recalling his days in Amal Gul’s Pathan Chawl.

“I understand his gestures very well. I lived in Amal Gul’s Pathan Chawl”, said Ismail Darbar.

A surprised Farah revealed that the entire Khar-Danda area once belonged to her grandfather. Turning to Zaid Darbar, she remarked that few people know this part of her history.

“You don’t know that the entire Khar-Danda entire property belonged to my grandfather Aman Gul Pathan.”

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She added that her grandfather had donated the land to a mosque, and over time, it was encroached upon and lost. In a lighter moment, she even joked: “He died and it was all gone. Is there any government policy to claim it back?”

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Earlier, in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Farah had opened up about her family’s financial collapse. “We became paupers. I am not a nepo kid. My dad died a pauper. When he died, he had Rs 30 in his pocket,” she shared.

She also recalled the emotional toll of those years, saying that as evening fell, fear would set in, knowing her father’s struggles with alcohol could lead to anything during the night. What began as a story of success quickly turned into “riches to rags,” triggered by her father’s ambition to produce a bigger, colour film—ultimately costing them everything.

Farah’s journey, however, didn’t end there. She rebuilt her life from the ground up—starting as a background dancer, then moving on to become an assistant, a celebrated choreographer, and eventually a successful filmmaker. Today, she continues to connect with audiences through her popular YouTube vlogs, adding yet another chapter to her remarkable story of resilience.

Disclaimer: This article touches upon themes of significant financial hardship, family loss, and struggles with addiction. While these narratives highlight resilience and personal growth, they are shared for editorial and storytelling purposes and should not be taken as professional financial or medical advice.