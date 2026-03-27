Farah Khan explores the humble Worli 2-BHK where Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grew up: ‘I slept in the living room’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently visited the first home of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly—a house her father, veteran filmmaker Anil Ganguly, had bought nearly 48 years ago. During the visit, Farah also met Rupali’s mother, Rajini Ganguly, who welcomed her and Dilip warmly with arti, tika, and flowers.

The house, a modest two-BHK apartment in Worli, reflects simplicity and nostalgia. Done predominantly in white with brown interiors, it features a long corridor that opens into the bedrooms, dining area, kitchen, and a combined living-cum-sitting space. The living room is especially meaningful, adorned with photographs of Anil Ganguly alongside the many awards he received over his illustrious career.

The corridor in the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The corridor in the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Anil Ganguly is known for films like Tapasya, Kora Kagaz, Saaheb, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, and Jo Raah Chuni Tune.

Curious about the house’s history, Farah Khan asked how long the family had lived there. Rajini Ganguly replied, “I think since we got married,” while Rupali added, “It must be nearly five decades—around 48 years.” Rajini proudly called it their “first house.”

Sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Back in the day, Worli wasn’t a popular residential choice for film stars. Rupali Ganguly shared that her father chose the location because of his association with Rajshri Productions, whose office was nearby. “He was also close to actor Deven Verma, who lived here. That’s why he decided to buy this house,” she explained.

Rupali Ganguly also recalled her unexpected acting debut at the age of 13. “A heroine backed out of my father’s Bengali film after her Bollywood film became a hit. Since he couldn’t find a replacement, he cast me. I hadn’t even done waxing—my eyebrows were untouched! But the film turned out to be a hit,” she said. Farah quipped, “I want to know who that heroine was,” to which Rupali playfully refused to reveal the name.

Living room. ((Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Living room. ((Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Despite the early start, Rupali took a break from acting and joined a catering college, believing chefs earned better. At the same time, she continued doing theatre and eventually auditioned for producer Rajan Shahi’s first show, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi. Life came full circle when she joined hands with him for Anupamaa again in 2020.

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Speaking about their first show, Rupali shared: “He initially rejected me. I came back, requested him repeatedly, and he finally gave me another chance. He narrated a scene, and before we knew it, we had done eight scenes over three hours. Then he told me I was selected,” she shared. The show aired in 2000, marking the beginning of her long journey. “It’s been 26 years now, though I did take a six-year break after my son was born.”

The tour continued through the house, including a room dedicated to choreographer Vijay Ganguly, Rupali Ganguly’s brother. At the dining area, Rupali joked, “Yeh mummy ka crore saal pehle ka dining table.” Rajini revealed it was a wedding gift, and Rupali added, “She can replace everything in the house—but not this table.”

Vijay Ganguly’s room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Vijay Ganguly’s room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

When Farah Khan asked where Rupali’s room was, the actress revealed she used to sleep in the living room. A surprised Farah asked, “Vijay had his own room and you slept in the living room?” Rajini explained, “She would stay up all night, bringing stray dogs home in baskets. She has always been a huge animal lover.”

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The famous 50 year old dining table. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The famous 50 year old dining table. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The visit ended in the kitchen, where Farah revealed she had been trying to get Rupali’s time for over a year and a half. A shy Rupali clarified, “It’s not like that,” before explaining her packed schedule. “I shoot for 28 days a month, 12 hours a day. My voice is also strained because I’ve been shouting for the past two days.”

Kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Pointing to Dilip, Farah joked, “Did you hear that? She shoots non-stop for 28 days—and you gave up on the very first day when I took you to the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

Farah also noted that Anupamaa has been running successfully for six years and continues to dominate the TRP charts, with only rare fluctuations.