Farah Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for turning her ‘good choreography into an exceptional song’ in Dil Bechara

Farah Khan choreographed Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time in Dil Bechara. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan has called the title track of Dil Bechara, a special one. The song from Mukesh Chhabra directorial, was the only song Farah did with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “Dil Bechara” got Farah her seventh Filmfare award for Best Choreography recently.

Farah took to her Instagram handle and remembered Sushant, whose last film was Dil Bechara. Lauding the actor, she wrote that SSR turned her “good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.” The track was a single take shot, composed and sung by music maestro, AR Rahman.

Sharing clicks with the Filmfare trophy, with Sushant and Mukesh Chhabra, Farah wrote about her special win, “This one’s special.. my 7th @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.”

She said receiving the award brought her “bittersweet feelings.” She also thanked casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra for the opportunity. “Thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought im doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite,” Farah concluded.

Dil Bechara also marked Sanjana Sanghi’s debut as a lead actor. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in June last year.