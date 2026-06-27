Farah Khan credits husband Shirish for well-brought-up children: ‘He was their counsellor’

22 years into her marriage with Shirish Kunder, Farah Khan says the romance hasn’t disappeared, it has simply been replaced by something more useful.

Appearing on Shekhar Suman’s YouTube show, the filmmaker and choreographer spoke with candour about her marriage to director-editor Shirish Kunder, her late entry into motherhood, and how she now measures love in entirely different terms than she once did.

Asked why the early intensity of romance tends to fade once a relationship is formalised through marriage, Farah offered a grounded take rooted in how needs shift over time. She explained that the things people chase hardest before marriage often lose their charm once they’re attained, and that her own appreciation for her husband has simply moved elsewhere. “I value Shirish in other things now. As a father, as a person who looks after the whole family,” she said, crediting him as the one steady presence holding their household together.