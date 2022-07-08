Farah Khan channels her inner travel vlogger, Karan Johar says ‘countries asking for your availability ‘

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, who is currently vacationing in Thailand, made a hilarious mini-travel vlog for her Instagram. In the video which was shot in the Shangri-La hotel, Farah introduces herself as a vlogger and her industry friends cannot keep calm.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “The travel vlogger strikes again.” In the video Farah is seen describing the pool in a hilarious way, she says, “Hi, I am Farah Khan, your travel vlogger for the day and I am in Bangkok, this is the beautiful Shangri-La hotel. This is the magnificent pool. What is good about this pool is that it is full of water. You can swim here, and if it rains you don’t even have to go in the pool, you can get wet”.

Moving on to the different end of the location which was river view, she said, “The other thing good is this beautiful location. It is by the riverside. If you don’t feel like swimming in the pool, don’t even try jumping in the water over here.”

Fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. Karan Johar tagged her as an inspirational traveller and wrote, “Hey Faru! Many countries are asking about your availability..you’re such an inspirational traveller!” Farah was quick enough to respond as she wrote, “will not travel without you but.”

Malaika Arora posed a question in the comment section and asked Farah, “Why you not in that magnificent pool.”? Farhan Akhtar and Rhea Kapoor too laughed out loud in the comment section.

Earlier Farah Khan had shared a similar video on Instagram where she gave her followers a tour of her suite in the Shangri-La hotel. Farah has completed 30 years in the film industry and to celebrate the same, Farah and her kids, Anya Kunder, Diva Kunder, and Czar Kunder, flew to Thailand.

Farah Khan who initially introduced herself as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the Shahrukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na in 2004. Apart from that she has also directed Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.