Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Farah Khan calls her house a movie, says ‘Gauri Khan room is an item song in it’. Watch video

Farah Khan will be the next guest on Gauri Khan's home makeover show Dream Homes.

gauri khanGauri Khan is hosting her new show Dream Homes.

After revamping the living space of Manish Malhotra and the office space of Kabir Khan, Gauri Khan’s next project on her show Dream Homes is a room in director Farah Khan’s house.

In the promo, Farah can be heard saying, “My whole house is a movie. This Gauri Khan room is an item song in it.” Farah and Gauri have collaborated on many projects as the former has directed many films for Red Chillies Entertainment.

Watch Dream Homes promo here:

Gauri Khan had previously shared a few photos with Farah Khan from the sets of the show. The caption read, “Never a dull moment hanging with Farah… Love her cinema and her humour! 🤩”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah shared the photos with the caption, “Always have her back.. lov uuu @gaurikhan ♥️.. cant wait for everyone to see ur hard work n aesthetics.”

Farah Khan has previously directed films like Main Hoon Na, Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om among others.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:23:06 pm
