Farah Khan bumps into ‘icons of Bollywood’ Mumtaz, Reena Roy, see photo

Choreographer-director Farah Khan on Saturday had a fan moment as she met veteran stars Reena Roy, Mumtaz and Mallika Randhawa at a restaurant, where the ladies had gathered for lunch.

An excited Farah made sure to capture the moment with her “favourite ladies”. Posting the photo with the three stars, the choreographer-director wrote, “What JOY to bump into my favourite ladies.. #ICONS of Bollywood… @mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood reena roy_my love #mallikarandhawa #fanmoment .. they hav such grace and joi de vivre.. n so full of fun.. thank u @shaadrandhawa for leaving your lunch n clicking our pics.”

Reena Roy, Mumtaz and Mallika Randhawa have led a private life since their retirement in the ’90s. In fact, Reena Roy surprised her fans as she made an appearance on singing reality show Indian Idol 12 last month. The top six contestants performed on her hit numbers, leaving the actor emotional.

Shanmukhapriya’s performance on “Disco Station”, in particular, left Reena recalling her golden days. Post the performance, the veteran actor told Shanmukhapriya that she saw a younger Reena Roy in her. Reena also shared on the show how she would keep her favourite food items in front of the camera so that she could give the right expression.