Farah Khan ‘broke down crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan’s Don earned twice than Jaan-E-Man

Three years before Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om crushed its competition, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Saawariya, at the box office on Diwali 2009, their films also went head-to-head with each other on Diwali 2006. Farhan Akhtar’s gangster drama Don, starring Shah Rukh as the titular character, released on this day 20 years ago, alongside Jaan-E-Mann, the romantic drama which marked the directorial debut of Farah’s husband Shirish Kunder.

This clash had multiple interesting dynamics at play. The most obvious one being Shah Rukh Khan vs Farah Khan. Farah had worked with Shah Rukh as a choreographer for around a decade before he launched her as a director under his new production house Red Chillies Entertainment with their 2004 blockbuster potboiler Main Hoon Na.

Secondly, Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan. This was the only time the superstars’ films have clashed at the box office ever. Salman starred alongside Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar in Jaan-E-Mann. Interestingly, Farah was involved in both the films as a choreographer, having done all the songs of Jaan-E-Mann and the recreated version of “Yeh Mera Dil”, filmed on Kareena Kapoor, in Don.

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Don trumped Jaan-E-Mann

The clash proved to be heavily lopsided as Don completely crushed Jaan-E-Mann at the box office. In fact, it opened at Rs 4.65 crore, almost twice of Jaan-E-Mann, which collected Rs 2.43 crore on its opening day in India. Eventually, Don amassed Rs 106 crore worldwide, whereas Jaan-E-Mann could only manage less than half of that, Rs 46.27 crore, despite the presence of two A-list superstars.

Farah Khan, who was blown away by Salman Khan’s performance in the film, recently confessed she “broke down” at the failure of Jaan-E-Mann. “The way Salman cried on Brooklyn Bridge in the film, he actually cried his eyes out. I don’t know what was going on in his life at that time, but it was the first time I saw Salman internalise his pain. There was no glycerine, nothing. He just broke down crying there and it was magic. After the movie didn’t do well, I also broke down crying,” Farah said on The Ranveer Show earlier this year.

Shah Rukh’s infamous spat with Shirish Kunder

However, that clash didn’t affect the equation of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan much, as they went on to reunite for her sophomore directorial, Om Shanti Om, which was an even bigger hit. However, Farah and Shah Rukh had a rough patch in 2012 after an infamous spat between him and Shirish at a party in Mumbai.

Also Read: Sorry purists, but Shah Rukh Khan was more of a Don than Amitabh Bachchan was

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Riled up by Shirish Kunder’s dig at the failure of his latest release, Anubhav Sinha’s 2011 superhero film Ra.One, Shah Rukh Khan held Shirish aggressively, which led to a fallout with Farah. However, the two reunited a couple of years later for another blockbuster and Farah’s third directorial, heist comedy Happy New Year.