Farah Khan had only Rs 30 when father died, Salim Khan gave money for last rites: ‘Lived in a store room for 6 years’

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will see Farah Khan entering the show to celebrate her birthday with brother Sajid Khan. She will also be interacting with contestants and giving them funny titles. She would have an emotional moment with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan, whom she would call her ‘new-found brothers‘.

Behind the laughing face and filmy attitude, Farah Khan has had a sad childhood, where she, Sajid and their mother had to struggle financially, after their father’s death. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan narrated how their father Kamran was a film director, and they were well off. However, after a film did not work well, life took a drastic turn for them. After losing all his savings in the film, he drowned himself in alcohol, which led to health complications. When he finally breathed his last, the family did not even have money for his funeral. Sajid Khan shared that they went to their relatives’ houses and it was Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, who finally gave them some money. They not only managed to complete the last rites respectfully but also bought ration for a few days.

During an episode of Indian Idol 13, Farah Khan had also shared her ordeal of having no shelter above their head. The choreographer-filmmaker said that they lived in a store room at a relative’s house for six years. She also said that when people call them privileged, she gets upset. She tearfully revealed that they had just Rs 30 with them when their father died, and had to struggle to bid him farewell.

In another Bigg Boss 16 episode, Sajid Khan had shared how he and Farah used to dance on Juhu beach to earn some money. Given she was a talented dancer, Farah got to assist choreographers. During the shoot of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in Ooty, the choreographer did not turn up, and she was asked to direct “Pehla Nasha” song. That’s how she got her first film and there was no looking back from there.

After winning accolades as a choreographer, Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na. She has also directed Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Tees Maar Khan. She has also been a popular reality TV shows’ host and judge.