Farah Khan tricks Ananya Panday into thinking she won the National Award for Khali Peeli; tells Chunky Panday ‘Apni beti ko sambhal…’

Actor Ananya Panday was almost tricked into believing that she won the National Award for Khali Peeli, or so it seems. In a fun video shared by the actor, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan rushes into the dressing room in a rather hilariously exaggerated manner and says, “Ananya, you won the National Award for Khali Peeli.” Ananya starts screaming excitedly, and Farah rains on her parade by saying, “I was joking,” imitating Chunky Panday’s character Akhri Pasta in the Housefull series.

The exchange that followed on Instagram was even more engaging. Ananya’s father Chunky Panday commented: “Farah you should get the award for overacting in this video.” Farah Khan replied, “Apni beti ko sambhal pehle (Handle your daughter first).” Bhavana Panday commented with several laughing emoticons.

Ananya captioned her video, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke 🤭 always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder 💕.”

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Later, she featured in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and then Khali Peeli, which starred Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir Gehraiyaan, which featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Currently, she is awaiting the release of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, which has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, who is also one of the producers besides Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan, who forayed into Bollywood with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, has directed several films including Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Regarding her next film, Farah had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “I’ll make when I want to. When I want to make something from my heart, it will happen. I did try to make a film with Rohit Shetty, but it didn’t work out for several reasons.” She added that she doesn’t mind not receiving critical acclaim for her film, but she would like mass acclaim. “Paise aana chahiye, no one should lose money. When people go into a theatre, paisa vasool hona chahiye.”