Farah Khan Ali shares mother Zarine’s letters on death anniversary: ‘Not Diwali of celebration’

Farah Khan Ali shared an emotional post remembering her mother, Zarine Khan, on her first death anniversary. She posted several handwritten letters penned by Zarine over the years, including some dating back to 1992, in which she offered words of encouragement to her children and shared personal reflections. Farah also shared pictures and videos capturing Zarine’s lively personality, including moments from parties where she was often the centre of attention.

Remembering her mother, Farah Khan Ali wrote, “As the world prepares to celebrate the festival of lights, I am reminded of the light my mother brought into our lives, and into the lives of so many others.” She added, “Today, 7th November 2026, marks one year since we lost my dearest mother, Zarine Sanjay Khan. One year since the light of our lives passed on. And this year, her first death anniversary falls on the eve of Diwali.”