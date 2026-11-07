Farah Khan Ali shares mother Zarine’s letters on death anniversary: ‘Not Diwali of celebration’

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Farah Khan Ali shared an emotional post remembering her mother, Zarine Khan, on her first death anniversary. She posted several handwritten letters penned by Zarine over the years, including some dating back to 1992, in which she offered words of encouragement to her children and shared personal reflections. Farah also shared pictures and videos capturing Zarine’s lively personality, including moments from parties where she was often the centre of attention.
Remembering her mother, Farah Khan Ali wrote, “As the world prepares to celebrate the festival of lights, I am reminded of the light my mother brought into our lives, and into the lives of so many others.” She added, “Today, 7th November 2026, marks one year since we lost my dearest mother, Zarine Sanjay Khan. One year since the light of our lives passed on. And this year, her first death anniversary falls on the eve of Diwali.”
Farah recalled how much her mother loved celebrating Diwali and dressing up for the occasion. “The laughter, the gatherings and the excitement of it all. She celebrated every occasion wholeheartedly. She loved life and she loved people,” she wrote.
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Farah went on to describe her mother as not just a beautiful woman but also someone whose wisdom and warmth made everyone around her feel seen, loved and valued.
“Today I am sharing some of her handwritten notes, and a letter she wrote to me many years ago. In those pages is so much of who she was. She wrote about kindness, the power of words, believing in yourself and never taking the people you love for granted. She called her three daughters her best friends. In one letter, she told me how much she missed my ‘mad chatter’ at home. Reading it now, I can almost hear her voice,” she wrote.
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Reflecting on celebrating Diwali without her mother, Farah added, “This is not a Diwali of celebration for me. It is a day to remember and honour the extraordinary woman we were blessed to call our mother, and the many hearts she touched simply by being herself.”
Expressing how deeply she continues to miss her mother, Farah concluded, “Your light lives through us, and through everyone whose life you touched with your kindness, warmth and love. You loved life, Mom. And life loved you right back.”
Zarine Khan passed away in November last year. Her son, actor Zayed Khan, performed her last rites according to Hindu cremation traditions, in keeping with her wishes. Zarine was born into a Parsi family and married actor Sanjay Khan. She was an interior designer as well as the author of the cookbook Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook.