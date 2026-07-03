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Farah Khan Ali on dating Bobby Deol: ‘We were childhood sweethearts, held hands’
Farah Khan Ali clarifies her past teenage bond with Bobby Deol was innocent and friendly, says they remain close, and denies any fallout involving Neelam.
Farah Khan Ali opened up about her past bond with Bobby Deol, clarifying that they were childhood sweethearts and their relationship was innocent. She said both had mutual crushes during their teenage years, and would write letters to each other. She recalled how they would hold hands, but their relationship was not like how dating is perceived today.
Sanjay Khan and late Zarine Khan’s daughter Farah Khan Ali sat for an interview recently with Vickey Lalwani where she reflected on the phase in which she was connected to actor Bobby Deol.
“We were childhood sweethearts. I had a massive crush on him. He had a massive crush on me. And that’s it. I mean, nothing. We held hands. We wrote letters to each other. That’s it. No dating? No. I mean, those days we were… it’s not like today. I was 16, Bobby was 17. That was around 40 years ago, life was very different. Today it’s not the same when you’re 16 and 17.”
Farah Khan Ali spoke warmly about Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol, highlighting the close bond they continue to share over the years.
Reflecting on their relationship and friendship, she added, “Probably today he is one of my closest friends, and so is Tanya, his wife, whom I adore them from the bottom of my heart.”
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When mentioned that they were there at her store launch, Farah added, “They’re family to me, and there’s nothing I would not do for both of them. I’m so happy that they found each other because they’re perfect for each other.” She added that her connection with them goes beyond their past relationship and that they remain an important part of her life.
Neelam Kothari and Bobby Deol were in a five-year relationship before he made his Bollywood debut. They ultimately parted ways amicably in the early 1990s.
Addressing rumours about distancing herself due to Neelam, she firmly denied any such claims, stating that Neelam is also a dear friend and that there was never any fallout between them.
According to her, Neelam entered Bobby’s life after their teenage bond had already ended, and there was no truth to any suggestion of a breakup or conflict. She emphasised that she values honesty and always speaks openly about her life without distortion or regret.
Neelam too had revealed once that she initiated the breakup with Bobby Deol because she feared the uncertain lifestyle of a ‘star wife,’ rather than due to any family opposition or infidelity.
Farah Khan Ali is a prominent Indian jewellery designer and sister of Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife.
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