Farah Khan Ali on dating Bobby Deol: ‘We were childhood sweethearts, held hands’

Farah Khan Ali opened up about her past bond with Bobby Deol, clarifying that they were childhood sweethearts and their relationship was innocent. She said both had mutual crushes during their teenage years, and would write letters to each other. She recalled how they would hold hands, but their relationship was not like how dating is perceived today.

Sanjay Khan and late Zarine Khan’s daughter Farah Khan Ali sat for an interview recently with Vickey Lalwani where she reflected on the phase in which she was connected to actor Bobby Deol.

“We were childhood sweethearts. I had a massive crush on him. He had a massive crush on me. And that’s it. I mean, nothing. We held hands. We wrote letters to each other. That’s it. No dating? No. I mean, those days we were… it’s not like today. I was 16, Bobby was 17. That was around 40 years ago, life was very different. Today it’s not the same when you’re 16 and 17.”