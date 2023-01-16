scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Faraaz trailer: Hansal Mehta launches Shashi Kapoor’s grandson in gritty film about 2016 Dhaka terrorist attacks, watch

Faraaz starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal will release in theatres on February 3, 2023.

Faraaz will release in theatres on February 3.
Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta have released the trailer of the movie Faraaz, which is based on real-life terrorist attack in Dhaka. The trailer showcases the attack on Holy Artisan Cafe in Dhaka and the rescue operations.

 

In the trailer, Zahan Kapoor stands tall and confronts the terrorists, saying, “Mujhe tum jaison se mera Islam wapas chaiye”. Aditya Rawal is the antagonist of the film. Zahan is the grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor and cousin to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Faraaz, which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022, also stars Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Palak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani. The movie  is all set for a theatrical release on February 3, 2023. 

Also read |Critics Choice Awards 2023 full winners list: RRR bags Best Foreign Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu

Talking about Faraaz, Hansal said in a statement, “To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka — the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe — I’ve tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it.”

Anubhav said, “Faraaz is not just another film inspired by real-life events. It has so many cues that have a strong message to share. As filmmakers, we have the opportunity to share stories with the audience that are engaging and thought-provoking and Faraaz is a prime example of it.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:47 IST
Mohan Bhagwat’s support for the LGBTQ+ community is conditional and exclusionary

