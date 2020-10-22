Faraaz Khan’s health is showing improvement, family manages to raise over Rs 14 lakh

Faraaz Khan is presently hospitalised in Bengaluru. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who is hospitalised for a neurological disorder in Bengaluru, is “showing improvement”, shared actor-producer Pooja Bhatt on Twitter.

Bhatt had earlier encouraged people on social media to contribute towards his medical bills. The family has now raised over Rs 14 lakh out of their target that was Rs 25 lakh.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “Gratitude to all you truly special, generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise ₹14,45,747 of ₹25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going”

Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise ₹ 14,45,747 of ₹25,00,000 as of today. Let's keep this going🙏

Faraaz Khan’s brother Fahmaan had earlier requested financial assistance amounting to Rs 25 lakh on a fundraising platform. “The doctors have said that there is a chance that Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life. But this will only be possible if he receives the necessary treatment in the ICU and hospitalization and medical care after that. This shall only be possible with your help and support,” he shared.

Actor Salman Khan had also helped Faraaz with the medical bills, and the same was shared by Kahsmera Shah on social media. “Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others,” she posted.

Faraaz Khan has appeared in Hindi films like Mehndi (1998), Fareb (1996), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999), Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.

