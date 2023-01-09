scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Faraaz gets release date; Hansal Mehta says the film ‘is a story of our polarised times’

Faraaz, starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in the lead roles, is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Faraaz is jointly produced by T-Series, Benaras Media Works in association with Mahana Films.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s thriller Faraaz is all set for a theatrical release on February 3, 2023. The film, which is based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe in 2016, stars Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in the lead roles. It is jointly produced by T-Series, Benaras Media Works in association with Mahana Films

Talking about Faraaz, Hansal said in a statement, “To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka — the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe — I’ve tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it.”

 

Producer Anubhav Sinha added, “Faraaz is a story that needs to be told and Hansal has done justice to the story of the catastrophic event that shocked the world. It is a story about a hero who made a brave choice and celebrates the spirit of a young boy who stood tall for his loved ones.”

Faraaz, which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022, also stars Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Palak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 17:06 IST
