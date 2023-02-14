Faraaz box office collection week 1: Hansal Mehta’s film bombs with Rs 15 lakh in its lifetime run

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s return to cinema halls with his latest Faraaz — years after his acclaimed 2017 drama Omerta, featuring Rajkummar Rao — resulted in the film receiving mostly positive reviews but putting up a dismissal performance at the box office.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Faraaz collected Rs 0.15 cr at the end of its lifetime run. The film released on February 3 and clashed with Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Of its total collections of Rs 15 lakh, Faraaz collected approximately Rs 9 lakh from the three national chains — PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Faraaz was released on select screens in premium shows.

Based on the July 2016 terror attack in Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery, which killed 29 people, Faraaz follows a group of young, educated, radicalised Muslim boys who perpetrated the attack and mounts a story of courage through its titular character of Faraaz Hossain, the 20-year-old who refused to leave his friends behind even when he had the option to escape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

The film features Aditya Rawal as Nibras, one of the militants, and actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor as Faraaz. The drama-thriller was Hansal Mehta’s first feature feature film after the humungous success of his OTT series, Scam 1992. It is also his first theatrical release post pandemic, since his 2020 feature Chhalaang had a direct-to-streaming release.

Faraaz also features Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali and Pallak Lalwani, among others. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works.

The film also faced stiff competition at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s juggernaut Pathaan, which refuses to slow down despite releasing three weeks ago.