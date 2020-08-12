Fans demand a wax statue for Sushant Singh Rajput at London’s Madame Tussauds

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 (Photo: Instagram/aliabhatt).

Fans want Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue installed at London’s Madame Tussauds. A fan Basundhara Ghosh has started a petition on change.org for the same. So far, over 41,000 people have signed the petition.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. While Mumbai police’s earlier report stated that the actor died by suicide, several people — including the actor’s family — have come forward claiming that the late Hindi film star was driven to take this drastic step due to circumstances created by multiple people. Sushant’s family has filed a complaint against his friend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for abetment of suicide.

Currently, the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being handled by the CBI. So far, 56 statements from various people have been recorded with regard to the case. These include statements made by directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande among others.

After becoming a household name with the Ekta Kapoor serial Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che in 2013. He later went on to act in commercial and critical successes such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. His last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on Disney Plus Hotstar.

