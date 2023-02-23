Eagle-eyed fans spot unseen photo from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Sham Kaushal interview, see here

It’s a known fact that loyal fans have the eyes of an eagle. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s fans managed to spot an unseen family photo from their wedding, during Sham Kaushal’s recent interview. In the photo, the action director, his wife and younger son, actor Sunny Kaushal are seen posing with the newlyweds as they smiled for the camera.

The interview, published by Rajshri, has Sham talking about his journey and even his kids’ journey in the film industry. He shared how they have seen tough times making them humble about life. On a final note, he spoke about the “new member” and said they are blessed to have Katrina in the family. As he spoke, the camera captured framed photos in the house — one of the couple and another a family photo.

“We are so happy and blessed to have Katrina in the family. We are all living with so much love. I feel it was all destiny that they found each other. It was a match made in heaven. She is so good and I keep blessing these kids so that they live happy lives. God has been very kind,” he says in Hindi.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Katrina Kaif revealed that she first discovered Vicky Kaushal in the trailer for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 romantic drama, Manmarziyaan, and was struck by his talent.

“I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent,” she said.

Talking about their intimate yet grand wedding ceremony a year back, the actor said, “The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, while Vicky Kaushal’s last project was OTT release Govinda Naam Mera. She next has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic Sam Bahadur, a film with Sara Khan and The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chillar.