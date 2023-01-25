scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Fans spot Shehnaaz Gill in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan teaser, say she looks ‘simply superb’

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnaga. The film will be released on Eid.

The teaser for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, dropped earlier today. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill in her debut Bollywood role, and fans were overjoyed to get a glimpse of her in between all the intense action sequences. In one particular scene, Shehnaaz, dressed in a pink and green saree, walks next to Salman. The actor-singer’s fans couldn’t help gushing at how ‘beautiful and simple’ she looked.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “We were all waiting for this…” Another fan added, “Superb look…” Others were happy to see that Shehnaaz was next to Salman, indicating that she would have a lot more screen presence in the film.

Shehnaaz Gill became a nationwide sensation after her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and close friendship with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla. Since then, Shehnaaz has amassed a staggering fanbase, which has increased exponentially after the release of her music videos and her show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She has other projects in the pipeline, including Sajid Khan’s 100%, alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 20:00 IST
